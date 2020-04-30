Man exposes himself after hacking into virtual Petersburg city council meeting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that a virtual Petersburg city council meeting was interrupted by a man who hacked into the video conference call and exposed himself.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham told 8News about an hour into the Petersburg City Council virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, a man hacked in and exposed himself through the GoToMeeting platform.

Council immediately shut down the conference call and resumed by phone.

At the time of the hack, the city council was discussing its financial report. The FBI is investigating. Mayor Parham told 8News he is “still traumatized” by the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES: