Man drowns while on the job near Pamunkey River in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 57-year-old man accidentally drowned in King William County Christmas Eve while on the job.

On December 24, 2021 around 10:20 a.m., the New Kent Sheriff’s Office along with members of New Kent Fire Rescue, James City County Fire Rescue, West Point Fire Rescue, Williamsburg Fire Rescue and OSHA all responded to 7360 Parham Landing Rd, West Point, VA for reports of an accidental drowning.

According to police, a diving contractor was hired to do maintenance on a retention pond and one of the divers accidentally drowned.

The deceased diver has been identified as 57-year-old Rodney Dale Williams from King & Queen County.

His body was recovered around 12:10 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond will determine the exact cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation between the New Kent Sheriff’s Office and OSHA.