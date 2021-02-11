80-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Mathews County, police say

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police have identified the driver as 80-year-old Juergen Jacob Metzger, of Foster, Virginia.

Officers were called to respond around 12:26 p.m. to the crash on Ridge Road south of Buckley Hall Road in Mathews County.

Police say Metzger was traveling southbound on Ridge Road in a 2000 Dodge Dakota when he ran off the roadway into an embankment. The vehicle struck a tree, and he was killed upon impact.

Police say he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. No further information is available.

Notification has been made to Metzger’s family members.

