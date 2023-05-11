UPDATE 5/11 10:49 p.m. — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis gave more updates Thursday evening, saying that a man he described as an “assailant” attacked an officer who was investigating a stolen Uhaul before another officer shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is quite a dramatic scene,” Davis said.

Davis said that the officer spotted the Uhaul parked at a gas station and confirmed that it had been stolen out of Richmond several days earlier. The officer pulled into the parking lot to investigate and saw the driver, who was outside of the Uhaul at that time.

“Very shortly thereafter, the assailant — and that’s what I’m calling him — the assailant in this matter shoved our police officer into the open front driver’s door of his marked police car and was attacking him, was on top of him, and was violently assaulting our uniformed Fairfax County Police officer,” Davis said.

Davis said that the officer’s cruiser went in reverse and spun into the McDonald’s parking lot next door. It hit another parked car and ran over several bushes.

“All the while, our police officer is on his radio making several radio transmissions that he’s being attacked,” Davis said during the conference.

He added that the officer said multiple times on the radio that the “assailant has his gun.”

Two uniformed officers in marked cars got to the scene right after this. One officer discharged several rounds.

Davis described the second officer as a “hero,” saying that the officer ran toward “what he believes is a shot Fairfax County Police officer.” Davis said that this officer — a 24+ year veteran of the department — pulled the man off of the officer.

That second officer also fired a shot, which hit the man. Davis said the “assailant” was pronounced dead on the scene.

