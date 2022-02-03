Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 2 girls on Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and reckless driving after a crash in Northampton County killed two girls on Jan. 28.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that Joseph Michael Castiglia had been arrested. He is being held without bond.

The crash happened early in the morning on Route 13 in Northampton County, south of Bayford Road.

Police said the crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed a school bus was stopped in the right southbound lanes of Route 13 with its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed. A Toyota Yaris and GMC pickup truck were stopped next to the school bus in the left lane.

A third vehicle, a Ford F-250 driven by Castiglia, rear-ended the Toyota and pushed it into the GMC truck.

The impact killed a 12-year-old girl in the backseat of the Toyota and seriously injured a 15-year-old girl who was also sitting in the backseat. The 15-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The 33-year-old woman driving the Toyota and a 13-year-old girl in the front passenger seat sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.