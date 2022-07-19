FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including attempt to maim/kill a law enforcement animal, after a traffic stop on Saturday, July 16 in Fauquier County.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver on Route 17 headed towards Bealeton from Stafford County in the early evening hours on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the caller who provided the tip also provided a license plate number that happened to match a plate from an earlier carjacking in Stafford County.

Deputies located the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Marsh Road and Schoolhouse Road in Bealeton, but the driver did not stop until he reached Marsh Road and Station Drive, where the vehicle came to a stop but the driver refused to exit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy gave the driver multiple verbal commands before deploying a police dog. Officials said the driver continued to resist arrest and began to choke the dog.

The driver was eventually taken into custody and was taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.

The driver was identified as Kevin Spriggs, 39, of Landover, Maryland. He was charged with possession of stolen goods, obstruction of justice, eluding, driving without a license (second offense), driving under the influence of drugs, and attempt to maim/kill a law enforcement animal.

Spriggs was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said a bond hearing will be held when he is sober.