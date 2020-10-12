Man charged after crashing into van carrying 80 dogs in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a dog is dead, a Texas woman is injured, and a Georgia man is charged following a Sunday morning crash in Roanoke County involving a van carrying 80 rescued dogs.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at mile marker 136.2 of I-81 in Roanoke County.

Police say a 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane before it lost control and hit a 2017 Ram Utility Van traveling in the right lane, causing both vehicles to run off the left side of the road and into the median before the van overturned.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey — identified by officials as 32-year-old Pranav Yogesh Desai of Acworth, Georgia — was wearing his seat belt and was not injured during the crash, but he was charged with reckless driving.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the van — 31-year-old Leslie Ysuhuaylas of Plano, Texas — was also wearing her seatbelt, but she was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being injured during the crash.

Virginia State Police say the van was bringing 50 creates containing 80 rescued dogs from Texas to a “No Kill” shelter in Pennsylvania.

The Fort Lewis Fire Department reportedly recovered and transported all the animals to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg, where they will be taken care of until they can be transported to Pennsylvania.

One dog died and several were injured as a result of the crash, which Virginia State Police says is still under investigation.

