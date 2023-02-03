LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man who’s accused of touching children inappropriately at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool on Friday.

Deputies went to the pool in the Sterling area around 6 a.m. after they received a complaint that the man, later identified as Michael D. Taylor, 62, assaulted two children. The sheriff’s office said it also had a report that Taylor touched children inappropriately in December 2022.

Taylor faces four counts of Assault, two related to the incident Friday, and two related to the incident in December.

As of Friday, Taylor was in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police said they believe there may be other people with whom Taylor had inappropriate contact. They asked anyone with information to contact Detective J. Whitehead at (703) 777-1021.

