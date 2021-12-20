Man arrested for murder, other charges after missing woman found dead in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – After a woman was reported missing more than two weeks ago, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday morning that the woman was found dead and a man has been arrested in connection with her homicide.

The department says 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones’ family reported her missing on Dec. 2.

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 19, Jones was found dead in the 200-block of Trents Ferry Road, according to police.

After an intensive investigation and collaboration by members of the department, authorities say 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. of Lynchburg, was arrested in connection with Jones’ homicide.

Police say Blackwell was charged with the following offenses:

Murder

Prohibition against concealment of dead bodies

Concealing or compounding offenses

Three counts of failure to register as sex offender

The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority says Blackwell was arrested on Sunday and is currently being held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center for offenses that took place between Nov. 1 and Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management reportedly helped the Lynchburg Police Department with this case.

The Lynchburg Police Department says Clarissa Devon Jones’ family reported her missing on Dec. 2, 2021. (Photos: Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department)

If you have any information about Jones’ death, you are asked to contact Detective Davis 434-455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Note: WFXR News originally reported that Jones was charged rather than Blackwell. It has since been corrected.