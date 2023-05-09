ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man more than a year after a killing that took place in the city.

The Alexandria Police Department received a call from someone on March 23, 2022 who said a person was unconscious in bushes in the 4500 block of Raleigh Ave. When officers got there, they found Elijah Williams, 25, of Alexandria dead on the sidewalk.

The department said on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 that officers arrested Dontae LaShawn Drumgold, 28, of Prince William County. The charges against him are First-degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Fleony.

Drumgold was in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center with no bond set.