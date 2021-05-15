Man arrested following overnight shooting in Franklin, victim airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that sent another man to the hospital in Franklin early Saturday morning.

Franklin Police say officers responded to the Dorchester Square Apartments just before 4 a.m. regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

When they got to the scene, they found 28-year-old man from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries have not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning about the victim’s current condition and if there were other injuries reported.

After further investigation, 29-year-old Jarvis Derel Gay was arrested in connection with the incident. He facing multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony reckless handling of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There are no further information at the moment.