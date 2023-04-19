NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in New Kent while he was intoxicated, which ended with his car crashing into a utility pole.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:15 p.m. on April 17, 2023 regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chesapeake Circle in Providence Forge.

Deputies arrived in the area and saw a car matching the vehicle matching from the call. When deputies spoke with the driver of the car, they noticed he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled like alcoholic. When deputies tried to detain the driver, he sped away from the scene.

Deputies pursued the car as it drove south on N. Courthouse Road and onto Pocahontas Trail. At the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Old Telegraph Road, the car ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The impact from the crash caused utility wires to fall and block the road on Pocahontas Trail.

The driver, James Alonzo McLaughlin, attempted to run away on foot but was taken into custody. After he received medical evaluation at a local hospital and was released, he was taken to Henrico Regional Jail East.

McLaughlin is facing 11 charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit and run, obstruction of justice, eluding law enforcement and driving without a license.

Additional charges may also be pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The second occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The Virginia State Police are investigating this crash.