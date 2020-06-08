Man accused of driving into protesters in Richmond claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico’s top prosecutor said Monday that her office could file hate crime charges against Harry Rogers, a Hanover man accused of revving his car’s engine before driving into a crowd of protesters on Lakeside Avenue in Richmond the day before.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor cited Rogers’ affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, confirming that he admitted to authorities that he considers himself a leader of the group.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted

leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” Taylor wrote in a statement. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful

protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Taylor’s statement continued. “Yesterday, I participated in a different peaceful protest for equality and justice in Henrico. Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence. We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

Rogers had already been charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism.

Police arrested Rogers in Richmond on Sunday near the AP Hill monument after witnesses said a vehicle revved its engine before driving through a group of protesters.

Harry H. Rogers being arrested Sunday after he seen driving through protesters occupying the roadway on Sunday evening.

An adult male victim was checked by rescue teams on scene and refused any further treatment. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

