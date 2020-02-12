Man admits to removing Charlottesville slave auction marker

This undated photo released by Charlottesville Police Department shows Richard H. Allan, III. Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, arrested Allan, 74, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Allan told multiple news outlets that he removed a plaque marking the site where enslaved Africans were bought and sold because he believed it was insulting to them and their descendants. (Charlottesville Police Department via AP)

A Virginia man has admitted to taking a historic marker memorializing the site of slave auctions in Charlottesville. News outlets report 74-year-old Richard Allan was arrested by Charlottesville police Tuesday.

He told multiple news outlets he removed the plaque that had been built into a sidewalk because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants.

A city spokesman says leaders plan to replace the plaque with a more appropriate marker. Police say Allan is charged with two felonies. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017 where an activist was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.