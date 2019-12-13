Man accused of supplying drugs that killed woman in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged for supplying drugs that killed a woman in New Kent County.

Eric Marvin Laney, 43, of North Chesterfield, was charged with felony homicide and distribution of controlled substances.

New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said Laney provided a controlled substance to Samantha Nicole Rigdon, 26, that resulted in her death on January 28.

Laney was taken to Henrico Regional Jail East with no bond, pending an appearance in court.