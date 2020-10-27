RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police need the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle Monday morning with a baby inside.
According to police, the unidentified suspect stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street.
“Approximately 10 minutes later, officers recovered the abandoned vehicle at N 19th
and R streets,” police said in a statement. “The child was unharmed.”
Police used the incident to offer the following tips:
- Lock car doors.
- Keep valuables out of sight.
- Never leave keys or the key fob inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy
target.
- Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes. It does
not take long for someone to get in and drive away.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to
call police (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man accused of stealing vehicle with baby inside sought by Richmond police
- Misleading attack ad omits relevant context, stretches truth to suggest ‘political insiders’ won PPP loans
- Chesapeake Schools to bring all grade levels back to classrooms — at least part-time — within a month
- Two shot at Portsmouth strip club
- Local man recognized by NASCAR for helping children battling cancer needs your vote