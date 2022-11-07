FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who fired a gun on school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it received a call about a a man shooting a gun into the air at Hutcheson Elementary School in the Herndon area of the county shortly after 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the school, located at 13209 Parcher Ave., they saw of group of people. One of those people ran behind the building, through a wooded area, and onto Dulles Toll Road. That’s where a car hit him. Medics took him to the hospital.

Police said they found a gun along the path the man took through the woods.