Magnitude 2.7 earthquake recorded in Central Virginia

LOUISA, Va. (WAVY) — A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded on Monday morning in Central Virginia, with an epicenter just miles from the magnitude 5.8 quake that shook the commonwealth in 2011.

The United States Geological Survey says the minor quake happened just before 6 a.m. just south of Louisa and Mineral, about 30 miles east of Charlottesville.

While the quake was too weak for people in the Tidewater area to feel, those who live around the epicenter reported hearing and feeling it, including more than 100 responses on usgs.gov. The Richter scale, which measures the intensity of an earthquake goes from 0 (undetectable) to 10 (catastrophic damage).

No damage or injuries have been reported due to the earthquake at this time.

While strong earthquakes like the 2011 one are rare, those in the 2 to 4 magnitude range are quite common, according to Virginia geologists. The 2011 quake was the largest in Virginia since 1897, but smaller quakes typically happen every few years.

Recent notable quakes include a powerful 7.7 quake that recently rocked the Caribbean on Tuesday between Jamaica and Cuba and Puerto Rico has been hit by a series of strong, damaging quakes since late December.