Lynchburg judge dismisses court challenge over transgender student protections

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, a judge dismissed a challenge to the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students following a hearing at the Lynchburg Circuit Court last week.

The policies lay out a framework for how schools should treat transgender and non-binary students. In addition, the policies instruct schools to allow students to use facilities that match their gender identity and require teachers to use a student’s transitioned name and pronouns.

The Christian Action Network and other groups sued to stop these policies from going into place.

BREAKING: the case against the Virginia DOE’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender students has been dismissed by #Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Fred Watson. Watson says the plaintiffs did not have standing. #transgender #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/5xSqV8wzyj — Santiago Melli-Huber (he/él) (@SantiagoReports) July 27, 2021

Attorneys for the state previously argued that the case should be dismissed because the plaintiffs do not have standing, saying, “The appellants cannot claim that they are aggrieved on the basis of their speculation about the kinds of policies that school divisions may adopt and how they might be implemented or enforced.”

Essentially, the argument in court last week boiled down to…the plaintiffs can’t claim they suffered damages for guidance policies that school districts have not implemented or enforced and that any damages claimed by the plaintiffs were speculative. — Santiago Melli-Huber (he/él) (@SantiagoReports) July 27, 2021

According to reasons laid out in the documents filed on Tuesday, July 27 by the Lynchburg Circuit Court — which are included below — “the Court concludes that the appellants lack standing to maintain the actions and, therefore, grants the appellees’ motions to dismiss.”