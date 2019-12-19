Lt. Gov. Fairfax planning run for governor in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WAVY) — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has his eyes on the governor’s seat.

The Democrat told WAVY’s Andy Fox on air Thursday at Chesterfield Academy in Norfolk that he plans to run for governor in 2021.

The Progress-Index first reported that Fairfax made the announcement Tuesday night while speaking to a group of senior citizens in Petersburg.

Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, was elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2017 after defeating Republican Senator Jill Vogel.

In early 2019, Fairfax battled calls for resignation after two women made sexual assault allegations against him — accusations which he has vehemently denied.

Fairfax will likely face some heavy hitters just to get through the Democratic primary.

Current Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring intends to run, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe is exploring his own campaign for governor.

Both are Democrats.

I also contacted former Governor Terry McAuliffe‘ s office and was told “we are aware of this and Terry is exploring his own campaign for Governor.” What a primary fight that would be! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/GqKF3URibC — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) December 19, 2019

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam is barred from running for a consecutive term under Virginia law.