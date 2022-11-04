ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Trout stocking by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is being delayed on some streams around the commonwealth because of low water. DWR says stockings on those streams will resume once water levels rise to levels that an sustain trout populations.

The DWR Trout Management Program is widely-regarded as one of the best in country. The program involves trout stocking on streams around the commonwealth from October to June to provide anglers with quality fishing opportunities.

Some areas of Virginia are abnormally dry, right now, but are not considered in a drought. However, water tables have dropped, and flows on some streams are greatly reduced. For example, the Roanoke River at Glenvar is flowing at only 64% of normal flow at the present; the Smith River at Bassett is flowing at only 40% of normal.

Rain will help ease the problem.

The DWR promises that all streams that receive trout will eventually get all of their allotted stockings at some point between now and the end of May.