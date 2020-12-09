Louisa Sheriff’s Office investigating violent threats against new Dominion solar construction site

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating violent threats against a Dominion Energy solar panel construction site.

According to a contractor’s family member, staff received threatening messages that stated if they didn’t stop working, they would be shot from the woods nearby.

The sheriff’s office won’t confirm those specifics, citing that it’s an ongoing investigation.

However, Public Information Officer Chuck Love confirmed that deputies are investigating threats against construction workers at the solar project off of Waldrop Church road.

The anonymous family member said her family members work for contractor Wood, a United Kingdom based company who an 8News crew saw on site Wednesday. She said the violent messages came in daily for more than a week, which prevented hundreds of employees from doing the work or sent them home all together.

Construction recently began the site, which is one of Dominion Energy’s largest solar panel fields in the state. On Wednesday, Dominion Energy today declined to comment on the threats and referred all questions to authorities.

The criticism won’t come as a surprise to some. In September, local newspaper The Central Virginian reported the county rejected another solar energy project after angered locals said it would take away from the “rural character”. The newspaper also reported that residents expressed concerns over traffic and storm water runoff in past solar projects.

