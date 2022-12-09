LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday night in order to discuss the vacant position of superintendent.

Former superintendent, Scott Ziegler was fired Tuesday night in a closed-door meeting, just one day after a grand jury found the Loudoun County school district to bore “the brunt of the blame” in the sexual assault of a Stone Bridge High School student last year — as well as another alleged assault by the same student at Broad Run High School.

A special grand jury investigation report released Monday, Dec. 5, accused Loudoun County school leaders of practicing “intentional institutional amnesia” and perpetuating a “culture of fear” to prevent key details from becoming public.

The grand jury claimed Ziegler lied in a June 2021 school board meeting when he said he didn’t know of any record of assaults that had occurred at Stone Bridge. Internal emails uncovered by the special grand jury investigation suggested otherwise.

Ziegler’s firing came after a number of parents complained about his performance to the school board.

According to the meeting agenda, the school board will appoint Daniel Smith as acting superintendent. Smith’s current position is Chief of Staff for Loudoun Schools, which he was appointed to in April 2022.