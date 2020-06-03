Local responses on death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, after he was pinned to the pavement by a police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across the country in the wake of the deaths of several black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Here are some statements released by agencies and officials in Hampton Roads and Eastern Virginia:

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander

“In the wake of recent tragedies involving police brutality and racially motivated violence, let’s continue to have our actions speak to positively to the memory of those who have been tragically lost. Police brutality and hate crimes must stop and they will not find safe harbor in today’s Norfolk. For 338 years, Norfolk has struggled with its own history of human bondage, hate, racially motivated crime and violence, structural inequality, and poverty. We have determined that the continued success of our city will be determined by our ability to recognize our legacy of injustice, atone and appreciate everyone’s humanity, and begin the long process of healing together. Our continued growth and evolution as a modern city will always demand this. Norfolk is by no means perfect, but we will continue to strive to be just especially in the administration of public safety. I want to recognize the Norfolk Police Department for being responsive, upholding their duty to protect every citizen and hearing citizens’ concerns. We are all learning from the protests that have occurred and hope that they will continue in a manner that honors the lives of those we have lost to injustice and hate. Let’s keep engaging one another, let’s remain in peaceful dialogue with one another, and let’s keep learning from one another. To examine, evaluate and discuss disparities in health, housing, education, employment, and economic opportunity and well-being among Norfolk’s residents, I am forming a Mayor’s Commission on Social Equity and Economic Opportunity. This commission should address historical and persistent issues that have impacted access and opportunity for Norfolk’s residents, while examining social and economic anxiety, and creating a true bridge that should connect Norfolk’s various communities. There will be a focus on wealth building, employment and job training, disparities in educational opportunity and attainment, access to technology, criminal justice reform and Norfolk’s continued commitment to community based public safety. This committee should be careful to avoid symbolic gestures of reconciliation. I have asked Councilwoman Andria McClellan to serve as vice-chair and each member of council is to recommend an individual from the community to serve.”

Virginia Beach Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence

I’d like to take a moment to address some of the events affecting us locally, nationally and globally. Imagine viewing the world from a young person’s perspective right now. Not only is the human race suffering the ravages of a health crisis, but we’re now also witnessing the pain and anger over generations of racism and hatred laid bare in the streets of our cities and neighborhoods. It is impossible to shake the images of prejudice, injustice and violence that populate social media feeds and flash across our screens. It is deeply distressing for so many of us, but I worry principally for our students—and especially for our Black students—because we know our youngest citizens do not yet have the ability to put these sounds and photos and words into any kind of context. The events happening in our country are painful, and they are igniting a call to action. I do not pretend to have a full comprehension of what our Black families are feeling right now, but please know we stand with you in this moment. And to that end, I know we can and must do more regarding equity and anti-racism work. We can show up every day to this work with empathy. We can be introspective and reflective and open to understanding our blind spots. We can and must continue to condemn racism and injustice and work to disrupt it where it exists. And as the leader of the largest school division in Hampton Roads, I can embolden our educators and community members to do the same. We must champion equity in our every decision and action. We can and must be models of respect and kindness for our students, and we can and must provide a meaningful and inclusive educational experience for every single child in our schools. It is my job to make sure we have the tools to do so. Most pressingly, we have to help our children make sense of what is happening right now and give them hope for their future. We have put together a list of resources that can help with engaging them in conversations about race and conflict. Our school librarians have also compiled a list of age-appropriate books that may also assist with working through and answering questions about difficult issues. Yet clearly, that’s not enough. While, yes, we are tasked with educating the children of Virginia Beach, I am also resolved to more action within our community. So I am asking myself some hard questions right now. Can this be the moment in our history that we effect real change? How do we alleviate this pain and suffering caused by the pervasive and systemic racism that has always been and remains a part of our nation’s history? We cannot just leave it to the next generations to fix. We cannot doom our children to this history that keeps repeating and repeating itself. With this in mind, our VBCPS Equity Council, made up of community members and stakeholders from across the division, will continue to meet and develop effective ways to get the entire community involved in this work and to come up with targeted strategies and actions to support our families. To get this conversation moving, you are invited to a virtual community conversation, How to Talk About Equity, Race and Recent Events, next Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m., featuring a panel of leaders in equity work that will be moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee. I hope you will join us in this conversation. These past months have been so very trying and tiring. Not only have you had to become teachers overnight, but you’ve been expected to be experts in everything from math to history to conflict resolution. In the face of all of this, we’ve learned the most important thing we can do for our children is to make sure they know they are loved and cared for. That’s more important now than ever. We must listen to them when they are frightened, confused or in need of our direction and advice. Together, with love, with compassion and empathy and respect for one another, I know we can make our community stronger and our world a better and more hopeful place for our children. As we move ahead, I ask you to take care of yourselves and take care of each other.

United Way of South Hampton Roads

We at United Way of South Hampton Roads are heartbroken by the tragic events of this past week, and we firmly stand in solidarity with all who seek a more just and equitable society. Our mission is to bring people and resources together to solve problems too big for any of us to solve alone. We do this work in order to lift our entire community and serve as a voice for the unheard. Unfortunately, as we’ve observed throughout our nation’s history and have been reminded of most recently in the wake of George Floyd’s death, race holds a central place in our society’s deepest and most persistent challenges. Systemic and structural barriers for people of color continue to stand in the way of our ability to achieve our mission. For this very reason, United Way of South Hampton Roads will continue to incorporate an equity and inclusion lens in every facet of our work. In order to strengthen the social fabric of our community, we are advancing equitable opportunities through our collaborations, fundraising and grantmaking. Our aim is to help lead the lasting and transformational changes needed in policies and practices. We prioritize this work so that all our neighbors, businesses and institutions have what they need to succeed and thrive.

ODU Vice President Sanderlin and Interim Vice President Stansberry

Old Dominion University remains committed to diversity, equity and inclusive excellence. These values form the pillars of our campus community. We are outraged at the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The recent horrific events mirroring systemic racism make it woefully apparent that there is much work to do towards promoting equity for all. We echo the words expressed by President Broderick on Friday: “As a diverse and inclusive campus, we must continue to do our collective best to demonstrate for the world that at ODU we strive to learn from differences leading to a greater understanding of one another.” To this end, the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity, the Division of Student Engagement and Enrollment Services and the President’s Task Force on Inclusive Excellence are partnering to host learning events, webinars and virtual forums throughout the summer and fall to equip our faculty, students and staff to engage in meaningful dialogue and take constructive action to address these pressing societal issues. It is important that we provide tools, resources, protocols and opportunities that will assist in guiding conversations that support freedom of diverse expression, while promoting social justice for all. These engaging opportunities will assist members of the Monarch Nation to be advocates and allies for groups of people who have felt invisible and marginalized. Soon you will receive “save the dates” for these programs. We are counting on your participation and support.

United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Eastern District of Virginia

These have been difficult and challenging times over the past 10 weeks due first to a pervasive pandemic and now as a result of great societal unrest. We witnessed the harrowing and disturbing video images of the death of George Floyd. We watched many peaceful protestors exercise their constitutional rights to protest legitimate grievances. And while it should be a time for the nation to grieve, scream, pray, shake with anger, reconcile, and heal, some have turned to violence, destruction, arson, assault, and domestic terrorism. Many individuals gathering to protest in the Eastern District have done so peacefully. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who seek to actively undermine the efforts of peaceful protestors by inciting violence and destroying the very physical and figurative sinew of local communities of which they are not members. Following the decisive leadership of Attorney General Barr, we will utilize the existing framework of the Joint Terrorism Task Force model to identify, apprehend and prosecute anyone who uses the guise of protest to incite violence and violate federal laws. As always, we stand ready to support our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who bravely put themselves in harm’s way to ensure citizens across the Commonwealth can safely exercise their First Amendment rights.

Latest Posts: