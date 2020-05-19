Local elections being held Tuesday in Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, several localities in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore have local elections for positions such mayor, city and town council members, and school board.

The Democratic and Republican primary elections for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will take place in June.

In Virginia, polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voters in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote. All voters are encouraged to wear a face mask if you are heading to the polls.

Governor Ralph Northam and local officials suggested voting absentee, to avoid possible spread of COVID-19.

Norfolk Registrar Stephanie Iles said her office received hundreds of absentee applications from voters. She says polling places are still required by law to open, but with several changes. Since there is still a 10-person limit on gatherings, only 4-5 people will be allowed inside of a polling site at a time.

Iles said she does not expect a large turnout since people are following the “safer at home” guidelines.

“We do expect not as many people to come out, because people are trying to practice those safety requirements to protect themselves.”

“These are the people that impact your daily life. So, we encourage voters, no matter what election is it, that they exercise there right to vote.”

The polling places will offer curbside voting for people with disabilities or over 65 years old.

All of the polling sites are open in Norfolk. For more information, and to the list of candidates for all local elections in our area, click here.

