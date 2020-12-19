Local elected officials respond after getting COVID-19 vaccine

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Local elected officials responded Saturday after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shortly after the vaccine was approved, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress released a letter on December 17 to members of Congress explaining that Congress, the Supreme Court, along with Executive Branch agencies, “will be provided with a specific number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.”

The letter continues to say that the “small number of COVID-19 vaccine doses we [Congress] will be provided reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) released a copy of the letter that can be found here.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

“I am no more important than any of the people I was elected by and have the privilege to serve in Congress. However, recognizing the importance in boosting the public’s confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and ensuring that Congress is able to continue to fully function in light of this surging pandemic, I decided to follow the Attending Physician’s recommendation and was vaccinated earlier today,” Scott said in a statement released.

“The approval of multiple effective vaccines to combat the coronavirus has been a moment of great hope for many across the nation. Too many lives and livelihoods have been lost to this pandemic, and the distribution of vaccines marks the beginning of the end of this terrible time in our history,” he continued.

Scott also reminds Virginians to continue following guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing masks and social distancing.

Following the Attending Physician’s guidance, Congresswoman Elaine Luria received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“I thank all the scientists who worked day and night to create this vaccine, which our nation’s leading experts thoroughly vetted and found to be safe and effective,” Luria posted to her Facebook page.