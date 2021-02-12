Local Chesapeake business on list of Virginia companies that graduated from export program

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that seven companies have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program — one of which, is in Chesapeake.

“In today’s challenging and uncertain business environment, Virginia companies need support to identify new customers and navigate global markets,” said Northam.

The VALET program has more than 300 graduated companies, according to a statement released by the governor’s office.

The program helps Virginia exporters that have established domestic operations and are “committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.”

“The VALET Program’s tools and expertise continue to help Virginia exporters drive sales, which are an important economic engine for the Commonwealth. We applaud these seven businesses for their commitment to international growth and their achievements in Virginia and abroad,” Northam said.

The graduating companies are:

Atomized Products Group of Chesapeake , City of Chesapeake

, City of Chesapeake Biomic Sciences , Albemarle County

, Albemarle County Cambridge International Systems , Arlington County

, Arlington County Diamond Healthcare Corporation , City of Richmond

, City of Richmond ExploreLearning , City of Charlottesville

, City of Charlottesville Fonteva , Arlington County

, Arlington County Sentry Equipment & Erectors, Bedford County

The program is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research.

The statement says that Virginia exports over $37 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services are critical to growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue.