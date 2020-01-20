Live updates: Crowds grow at Capitol for gun rights rally

Follow our live blog for up-to-date coverage of Monday’s gun rights rally at the Virginia State Capitol. WAVY reporters Kiahnna Patterson, Andy Fox and Jason Marks will be in Richmond with the latest information. WAVY sister station WRIC also has reporters at the Capitol.

9 a.m. The crowds continue to grow ahead of the 11 a.m., with chants of “four more years” for President Trump and “Northam out.” Some rally participants outside of the gated area are heavily armed.

At Capitol Square: Gun Lobby Day. Chants heard in distance “four more years” for President Trump. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4YJm1c0J4U — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) January 20, 2020

Crowds are yelling “NORTHAM OUT” and “WE WILL NOT COMPLY” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/p6lsAhMJ0M — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

8:20 a.m. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson gives an update via Facebook Live as crowds continue to grow. The rally is set to officially begin around 11 a.m.

8 a.m. Here is list of prohibited items inside the Capitol gates.

firearms

knives, scissors, needles, razors, and other bladed weapons

slingshots

spring sticks or batons

metal knuckles

blackjacks

nunchucks, chains, or other flailing weapons

throwing stars, knives, darts, or other throwing weapons

stun guns, tasers

sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

shields, helmets

toy guns and toy weapons

drones/sUAS, laser pointers

Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers

Hazardous materials, fireworks, torches, and open flames

other dangerous items or items that may be used as weapons

We made it on Capitol Grounds. Security was quick but THOROUGH.



Police are searching *EVERY INCH* of people’s belongings (including the contents of my makeup bag). @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/VetWNNFgU2 — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

Here is a look at the line just outside of #Richmond Capitol ahead of the gun rights rally.



Signs read: “Stand with #Virginia support 2nd amendment rights.”@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/2aN3zAGgxV — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) January 20, 2020

7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is under a state of emergency as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Lobby Day after Gov. Northam enacted a gun ban because of serious threats of violence.