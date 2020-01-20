Live updates: Crowds grow at Capitol for gun rights rally

Follow our live blog for up-to-date coverage of Monday’s gun rights rally at the Virginia State Capitol. WAVY reporters Kiahnna Patterson, Andy Fox and Jason Marks will be in Richmond with the latest information. WAVY sister station WRIC also has reporters at the Capitol.
9 a.m. The crowds continue to grow ahead of the 11 a.m., with chants of “four more years” for President Trump and “Northam out.” Some rally participants outside of the gated area are heavily armed.
8:20 a.m. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson gives an update via Facebook Live as crowds continue to grow. The rally is set to officially begin around 11 a.m.
8 a.m. Here is list of prohibited items inside the Capitol gates.
- firearms
- knives, scissors, needles, razors, and other bladed weapons
- slingshots
- spring sticks or batons
- metal knuckles
- blackjacks
- nunchucks, chains, or other flailing weapons
- throwing stars, knives, darts, or other throwing weapons
- stun guns, tasers
- sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles
- shields, helmets
- toy guns and toy weapons
- drones/sUAS, laser pointers
- Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers
- Hazardous materials, fireworks, torches, and open flames
- other dangerous items or items that may be used as weapons
7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is under a state of emergency as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Lobby Day after Gov. Northam enacted a gun ban because of serious threats of violence.