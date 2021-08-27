‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia’: VA Employment Commission to host virtual job fair series

FILE In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September 2018 the lowest level since December 1969 — signaling how the longest streak […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is set to host a series of virtual job fairs highlighting opportunities in the northern, eastern, and western regions of the Commonwealth.

“Virginians are eager to get back to work and the VEC is here to provide assistance to individuals looking for jobs and also to employers, who are increasing their workforces,” said Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess, Virginia Employment Commission.

Event organizers say that job seekers will be able to view jobs, post their resumes and apply for positions up to two days before a particular virtual event. During each event, attendees will be able to chat or video conference with employers interested in their qualifications.

The events are scheduled for:

Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Charlottesville September 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond September 9, 2021- 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Southwestern and South Central Virginia September 14, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



“Throughout the state, businesses are hiring and the VEC is committed to helping Virginians get back to work with the tools and resources they need,” added Hess.

To register and to learn more about the events, visit the VEC’s website.