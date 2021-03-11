Live horse racing returns to Colonial Downs on July 19

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County is ready to welcome back fans this summer for live horse racing.

The season starts on July 19 and runs through September 1. According to a release, thoroughbred horses and trainers from around the country will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with post time at 1:45 p.m.

The opening week will kick off with over $400,000 in Virginia bred and restricted stakes races.

“As we enter our third year of racing, Colonial Downs looks forward to once again hosting top horses and horsemen from across the country with daily purses offered amongst the highest during the summer months,” Vice President of Racing Operations at Colonial Downs Group Jill Byrne said.

Premium tickets go on sale on Monday, March 15. General admission and parking are free.

Colonial Downs offers upscale Turf Club dining, suites for large parties, outdoor clubhouse boxes and more.