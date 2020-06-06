Live Blog: Hundreds expected to participate in demonstration at Mt. Trashmore

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, residents across the country, including Hampton Roads, have participated in demonstrations amid social unrest.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Saturday:

10 a.m. — Virginia Beach Police have warned motorists to expect delays following a planned demonstration at Town Center in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

To support a planned event, VBPD is closing NB Independence Blvd between S. Plaza Trail and Virginia Beach Blvd. starting @noon today. Follow detours. @VBPD — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) June 6, 2020

Due to a planned event at Town Center today there will be road closures in place. Vehicular access to Town Center will be limited to Market Street. Expect Delays. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 6, 2020

Hundreds are expected to participate in the Black Lives Matter protest being held at Mt. Trashmore at 12:30 p.m. which will conclude with a march through Town Center.

WAVY News 10’s reporter Deanna Bettineschi will be there. Stay with WAVY.com for more coverage

Several protests have been planned throughout the weekend in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.

