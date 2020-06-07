Live Blog: Children, families participate as demonstrations continue in Hampton Roads

Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, residents across the country, including Hampton Roads, have participated in demonstrations amid social unrest.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Sunday:

12 p.m. — In Norfolk, organizers are setting up for the “Children of Norfolk March for Solidarity” event.

Organizers say the march is “a safe space for the children of Norfolk to march in support of the protests for social justice in our community.”

The event starts at 2 p.m.

11 a.m. — 10-year-old Adriana, also a Portsmouth resident, organized a Black Lives Matter Kids protest at Old Towne Portsmouth where several families and children participated in the demonstration.

WAVY News 10’s Deanna Bettineschi was live at the event.

Several protests have been planned throughout the weekend in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.

