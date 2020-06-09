Live Blog: Peaceful demonstrations continue in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents are gearing up for another day of demonstrations and peaceful marches in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring awareness for racial injustice.
Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Tuesday:
In Newport News, there are two demonstrations beginning Tuesday afternoon.
- “Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757”
- 5:30 p.m.Tech Center
- “A Mother’s March”
- Beginning at 7 p.m.
- Meeting in front of JT’s Bar & Grill, 3301 Washington Ave.
- Ending on the steps of Newport News City Hall.
- The conclusion of the walk will have speakers leading the crowd in a moment of silence for George Floyd that will last 8 minutes 46 seconds.
- Speakers include N.N. Commonwealth Attorney, Howard Gwynn, and Sanu Dieng of Executive Director of Transitions.
3 p.m. Newport News Mayor Mckinley Price will meet with Police Chief Steve Drew to talk about the recent demonstrations over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd and updates on current policing practices and procedures in the city.
Several protests have been planned throughout the week in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.
