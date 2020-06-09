Live Blog: Peaceful demonstrations continue in Hampton Roads

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents are gearing up for another day of demonstrations and peaceful marches in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring awareness for racial injustice.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Tuesday:

In Newport News, there are two demonstrations beginning Tuesday afternoon.

WAVY News 10’s Geena Arevalo has

“Peaceful Protest for Racial Reconciliation & Prayer for the 757” 5:30 p.m.Tech Center

“ A Mother’s March” Beginning at 7 p.m. Meeting in front of JT’s Bar & Grill, 3301 Washington Ave. Ending on the steps of Newport News City Hall. The conclusion of the walk will have speakers leading the crowd in a moment of silence for George Floyd that will last 8 minutes 46 seconds. Speakers include N.N. Commonwealth Attorney, Howard Gwynn, and Sanu Dieng of Executive Director of Transitions.



3 p.m. Newport News Mayor Mckinley Price will meet with Police Chief Steve Drew to talk about the recent demonstrations over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd and updates on current policing practices and procedures in the city.

JUST IN: Starting this week @NewportNewsPD Chief Drew says officers will now be required to step in to de-esculate if things are esculating between a citizen and officer "We have to be accountable for our actions." @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9dA41CrpWL — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 9, 2020

Several protests have been planned throughout the week in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.

