LIVE BLOG: Local businesses close early in Suffolk, Portsmouth residents plan park cleanup as demonstrations continue in Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Hampton Roads are getting ready for another day of protests and demonstrations across the area.

Groups are protesting across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Here are the timeline of events so far for Tuesday:

2:52 p.m. Suffolk Police warn businesses and establishments in the city that a demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.

9:43 a.m. Dozens of Portsmouth residents signed up for the Rise Up Now Portsmouth peaceful protest and park cleanup. The event, scheduled between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Portsmouth City Park, is meant to be “a sign of solidarity in memory of George Floyd” to show Hampton Roads and the rest of the country positivity amid the social unrest.

“I’m sure if we could organize a movement that does something positive for the community and maybe even has the police involved we could make some change,” the event poster said.

Previous Demonstrations:

