HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Hampton Roads are getting ready for another day of protests and demonstrations across the area.
Groups are protesting across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Here are the timeline of events so far for Tuesday:
2:52 p.m. Suffolk Police warn businesses and establishments in the city that a demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.
9:43 a.m. Dozens of Portsmouth residents signed up for the Rise Up Now Portsmouth peaceful protest and park cleanup. The event, scheduled between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Portsmouth City Park, is meant to be “a sign of solidarity in memory of George Floyd” to show Hampton Roads and the rest of the country positivity amid the social unrest.
“I’m sure if we could organize a movement that does something positive for the community and maybe even has the police involved we could make some change,” the event poster said.
Previous Demonstrations:
- Monday, June 1: Protests, demonstrations continued throughout Hampton Roads Monday night; 26 arrested in VB
- Sunday, May 31: VB puts curfew in place at 8 p.m. Monday as demonstrations continue throughout Hampton Roads
- Saturday, May 30: Hundreds gather in Norfolk and Portsmouth protesting police brutality following Floyd death; NPD Chief Boone speaks to crowd
- Friday, May 29: Protesters shut down I-64 in Hampton in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis
We are working to learn more and will update This story as details become available.
Latest Posts
- Police: 2 shot on Woodall Court in Newport News
- Authorities arrest 19-year-old wanted in Newport News homicide
- Suffolk cancels events through July 4
- LIVE BLOG: Local businesses close early in Suffolk, Portsmouth residents plan park cleanup as demonstrations continue in Hampton Roads region
- Northam will allow most of Virginia to move into phase 2 on Friday