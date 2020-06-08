Live Blog: Residents gather outside Chesapeake City Hall ahead of march for racial justice

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — Communities across the country continue to hold demonstrations in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring forth awareness of racial injustice amid social unrest.

Hampton Roads residents are gearing up for another round of peaceful demonstrations in Chesapeake for Monday.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Monday:

4 p.m. Monday, June 8 — Residents begin to gather outside Mount Church off Cedar Road in Chesapeake an hour ahead of the march. The peaceful demonstration was organized by The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors.

Authorities have closed the westbound lanes of Cedar Road ahead of the demonstration.

Friday, June 5 — The City of Chesapeake initially announced the early closures of all City Hall facilities at the Municipal Center following a planned demonstration on Monday, June 8.

Several protests have been planned throughout the week in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.

