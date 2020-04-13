App users, click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is giving updates on the coronavirus outbreak today at 2 p.m.

There are currently 5,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 149 deaths from the virus.

Highlights from Northam’s press conference:

Monday’s severe weather

Northam starts by talking about the weather system that’s impacting Virginia on Monday. He says more than 166,000 people lost power due to the storms, and high winds and tornado risk are expected through the day. More on that here.

Northam: UVA model shows social distancing is working

On models of the coronavirus, which predict how many people will get sick and how hospitals can handle the crisis, Northam says a model from the University of Virginia shows social distancing is working, and Virginia hospitals have enough capacity to handle the surge in cases. However he says that’s only if Virginians continue to follow guidelines. If not, the commonwealth’s peak will be higher and come sooner. “We’re going to need to keep living this way for the near future … the key is for us to keep doing what we’re doing,” Northam said. As far a possible date to end his stay at home orders, Northam says his team is taking things one day at a time and “As soon as we can…. get people back to their lives, I will do that.”

Online education expanded

Virginia’s online education platform, Virtual Virginia, is being expanded to help prevent exacerbating inequalities in the education system. He says public television channels in the state are also airing instruction over the air.

State COVID-19 health data

Virginia State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver repeated COVID-19 information released earlier in the day from the Virginia Department of Health, and shared demographic data also provided by VDH. You can read the updated data here.

Virginia is one of 12 states that report race and ethnicity data, though VDH says it’s incomplete. Of the 3,131 cases where this information was reported, about 30 percent were African American. — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) April 13, 2020

Delay on “gray” machine ban to fund COVID-19 relief fund

Northam fields a question on games of skill, or “gray” machines, which the Va. General Assembly voted earlier this year to ban. He wants to delay the ban for a year, and tax the machines to pay for a COVID-19 relief fund. WAVY’s Brett Hall has that story.

Hospital capacity capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE)

Northam says that while bed capacity in the commonwealth is adequate at the moment, Virginia still has an urgent need for personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing. Northam says Virginia doesn’t have enough PPE, and “no one does,” and he is not pleased with the way President Donald Trump is handling the situation. “We’re fighting a biological war without the supplies we need.”