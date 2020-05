Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

App users: Click here to watch live starting at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and state officials will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday, one week ahead of Virginia’s planned phase 1 of reopening.

Virginia passed 800 COVID-19 deaths after 43 new deaths were reported Friday.

