Northam to make announcement on masks/face coverings, give updates on reopening process next Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and state officials held a coronavirus press conference on Friday as Virginia Beach reopened its beaches.

Virginia reported its lowest hospitalization numbers since May 3 on Friday, with 813 cases and 37 new deaths also reported.

Highlights from Northam’s press conference:

Mask use strongly encouraged, “homework” ahead of announcement coming Tuesday

Northam says he’s strongly encouraging all Virginians, including children and teenagers, to wear a face covering in public settings going forward, emphasizing how those without symptoms can still spread COVID-19.

He’s giving Virginians a weekend “homework” assignment to buy or make a homemade mask ahead of an announcement set for next Tuesday’s press conference. Northam’s press conferences are moving to Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward.

Next steps for Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack

Northam says he’s been in frequent contact with officials in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County, which all delayed phase 1 to at least May 28. He says he’ll have updates on their next steps next week.

Online shopping for SNAP recipients

Northam says Virginians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to order groceries online and have them delivered starting next Friday, May 29. The new pilot USDA program includes seven retailers, including Amazon, Safeway and Walmart. For more information, click here.

Unemployment updates

Northam says 720,000 Virginians have applied for unemployment since the pandemic hit the U.S., with 10.6% of Virginia’s workforce out of a job. He acknowledged that many Virginians are still struggling to get unemployment benefits and says Virginia is opening a new call center with 315 more employees. For more information and help with unemployment, visit WAVY’s unemployment page here.

On Trump declaring churches “essential”

Fielding a question on President Trump declaring churches essential on Friday, Northam said that “faith is more important than ever, and we want to make sure folks are allowed to practice their religion and do it safely,” and said that churches in Virginia’s phase 1 areas can be at 50% capacity, but they need to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Those not comfortable reopening for indoor services can still continue to hold online or drive-in services.

“We’ve made sure people can continue to practice their faith through this pandemic,” Northam said.