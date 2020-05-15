Live at 2: Northam holding press conference as most of Va. enters phase 1 of reopening Friday

App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. as the state enters phase 1 of its coronavirus economic recovery plan.

Virginia reported 859 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Friday morning. Virginia’s daily case numbers are continuing to trend upward, though the bulk of the cases are in Northern Virginia, Accomack County and Richmond, all of which will delay phase 1 by at least two weeks.

WAVY will carry the press conference here online, on-air and on our Facebook page.