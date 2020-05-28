Northam: Rest of Virginia’s beaches may reopen starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference today at 2 p.m.
Highlights from Northam’s press conference:
- Northam started off by reminding Virginians that the U.S. passed a somber milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. “They were friends, neighbors and loved ones,” Northam said.
- Northam also acknowledged that the 1-year anniversary of the Virginia Beach mass shooting is coming up on Sunday, May 31. He read each of the 12 victims’ names before a moment of silence. He’s urging everyone to wear blue this weekend in their honor. WAVY will have coverage of the anniversary through Sunday. Visit this page for all of WAVY’s online coverage.
- A reminder that Accomack County, Northern Virginia and Richmond City will enter phase 1 on Friday, May 29, after delaying the process by two weeks due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
- Virginians over the age of 10 must wear a face covering starting Friday while indoors in public spaces. He compared wearing a face covering to being required to wear a shirt or shoes in businesses. More on the requirement here.
- All public beaches in Virginia may reopen starting on Friday, May 29, Northam says. Beaches will still have to have restrictions in place like those put in place in Virginia Beach, such as no tents, no gatherings of 10 or more and no team sports.