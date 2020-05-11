Live: Northam holding coronavirus press conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia officials are holding a coronavirus press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Northam said last Friday that Virginia is still on track to enter phase 1 of its reopening plan this Friday, May 15.

More: Virginia May 11 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 25K cases; lowest daily increase in deaths, 11, in two weeks

Highlights from Northam’s press conference

Gov. Northam is going through the COVID-19 data from Monday. To view Monday’s latest data, click here. He emphasized that 9,801 tests were administered in Virginia on Monday, just short of his administration’s 10,000 per day goal.

One of the main metrics Northam and his team is looking at, positive tests as a percentage of total tests, has been trending down statewide — 10% reported on Monday.

Though Northam says Northern Virginia specifically has a much higher percentage of positive cases, around 25%. Northern Virginia officials have said their region is not ready to reopen, as Virginia as a whole looks to enter phase 1 of reopening this Friday, May 15.