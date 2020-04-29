Northam: Elective surgeries, non-emergency dental work can resume Friday

App users click here to watch live starting at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is speaking at 2 p.m. to give updates on the state’s coronavirus response. The press conferences are being held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Highlights from Northam’s press conference:

Meat processing facilities in Virginia

Gov. Northam started the press conference by addressing COVID-19 outbreaks at Virginia’s meat processing plants, including those chicken plants in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore. He says workers’ safety and health is his first priority, and if workers are deemed essential, they must be taken care of. He says he hopes President Trump’s expected executive order to keep meat plants open means there will be medical and protective equipment available for workers.

Elective surgeries, non-emergency dental work can resume Friday

Elective surgeries and non-emergency dental work can resume on Friday, Northam announced, saying social distancing has prevented a surge of cases in hospitals. Northam noted how dental issues can lead to other problems in the body.

