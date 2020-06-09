Live at 2: Northam says all Virginia schools may reopen in the fall with restrictions

App users: Click here to watch live coverage at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, where he’s expected to give updates on Virginia’s coronavirus response, the removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue and updates on the state’s K-12 reopening plan.
Virginia reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since April 20 on Tuesday, as the percent of positive cases and current hospitalizations statewide continue to decrease.
Highlights from Northam’s press conference below:
- All Virginia schools will be able to reopen this fall, Northam said, “but the experience will look different.” The reopening plan will be in phases that give school divisions flexibility. When in phase 3, schools will be able to hold in-person classes, but are expected to have 6 feet space between desks, have daily health screenings and require face coverings.
- Northam says Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of three new appointees to the Virginia State Commission, a bipartisan criminal justice panel under the General Assembly that gives recommendations on issues from police to parole. Northam called Boone a “reformer” and pointed to his willingness to interact with Black Lives Matters protesters.
- Northam said Northern Virginia and Richmond will be both be able to go to phase 2 on Friday, June 12.