List: Virginia’s top baby names for 2020

The Social Security Administration recently released the most popular baby names in Virginia for 2020. It looks a lot like the nationwide list, with a couple exceptions.

Top 5 Boys Names in Virginia in 2020 Liam Noah William James Oliver Top 5 Girls Names in Virginia in 2020 Charlotte Olivia Ava Emma Amelia

Here are the top 10 baby names across the U.S. for 2020:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

The Social Security Administration (SSA) also provided a list of the fastest-rising boys and girls’ names in 2020, which you can view here.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. The SSA receives the child’s name after parents apply for a child’s Social Security card.

To see the full list of 2020’s top baby names, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.ssa.gov/babynames.