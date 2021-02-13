Lights out: Nearly 200,000 people without power as ice storm hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 200,000 people are without power as icy conditions continue to wreak havoc across Virginia, with downed power lines and trees shutting out the lights for residents.

8News’ Stormtracker team is reporting that the Ice Storm Warning will continue overnight for the area, but the freezing rain and freezing drizzle will continue through the overnight hours.

Dominion Energy

As of 7 p.m., almost 100,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area reported not having power. Nearly 147,000 total customers in Virginia are reporting outages.

Dominion Energy said they are on high alert as the ice storm sweeps through our area. The electric company said crews are on standby to help resolve power outages quickly.

Here’s a list of total outages Dominion is reporting:

Amelia County: 2,182

Chesterfield County: 44,460

Colonial Heights: 3,280

Dinwiddie: 6,699

Goochland: 4,790

Hanover County: 7,888

Henrico County: 8,479

Hopewell: 752

Louisa County: 198

New Kent: 2,238

Petersburg: 8,429

Prince George County: 3,723

City of Richmond: 5,528

Audrey Cannon, Dominion Energy representative, told 8News on Friday that wet snow and heavy ice can weigh down power lines causing outages.

“Especially if it’s down on the ground, always assume that it’s energized and dangerous, it could be deadly,” Cannon said. “So, if you see a downed powerline, make sure that you stay at least 30 feet away. Make sure that your kids, and pets and neighbors stay away and give us a call right away.”

An ice storm is moving through our Virginia service territory. If you experience an outage there are three easy ways to report it:

Southside Electric Cooperative

As of 6 p.m., Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting 396 outages with 43,554 members affected and 43,498 without power.

There are more than 3,000 residents from Amelia County and 2,500 in Chesterfield without power.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting 14,516 total customer outages. One outage in Hanover has affected 910 customers since 11:34 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Another outage in Caroline County has impacted 684 customers for the last five hours.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

More than 2,700 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers are without power, as of 5:30 p.m. NNEC provided the following breakdown: