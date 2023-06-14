FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man for an attempted rape that took place on Thursday, after a license plate reader took a picture of him.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that officers were in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave. after they received a call about a sexual assault. They said that the man attacked a woman and tried to rape her near a bus stop around Richmond Highway and Ladson Lane.

The woman fought him off and got away. The man ran towards Richmond Highway.

Police did not find him at first, but they found out that he had walked past an FCPD license plate reader, which caused the camera to take a picture.

FCPD said that after seeing the image, officers “immediately recognized” 36-year-old Okezie Boniface Erondu of Alexandria.

Police arrested Erondu Tuesday evening nearby. The charges against him are attempted rape and abduction. He was held without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or going online.