Liberty University re-creates new leadership model

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Liberty University’s Board of Trustees has announced it has voted to re-create the leadership model.

The meetings that resulted in the vote took place over a two-day period on Oct. 29 and 30 where the Board unanimously voted on the new model with both a Chancellor hired to be the University’s spiritual leader, as well as a separate President hired to administrate the academics, operations, and employees of the University.

The Board has named 10 trustees to a President and Chancellor Search Committee and charged them with beginning the planning process for presenting the candidates for those two senior positions.

The Search Committee will also assemble an advisory committee that will consist of representation from students, faculty, and alumni for valuable input.

The University anticipates these positions to take over one year to fill and will not begin in earnest until the Board approves processes and job descriptions in a future meeting.

The Trustees also endorsed all of the remaining speakers scheduled for the University’s Convocation program for the Fall Semester and, at the request of Liberty University’s President Jerry Prevo, the Board has committed that its Spiritual Mission Committee would partner with Senior Vice President of the Office of Spiritual Development David Nasser, to advise and approve all Convocation speakers for Spring Semester.

