LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University Police Department (LUPD) is advising students to be on guard after a student was allegedly inappropriately touched by an Uber driver on Thursday night.

The alleged incident took place around 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 12. According to reports, a male Uber driver allegedly touched the 17-year-old student inappropriately outside of their dorm building.

The incident remains under investigation, however, investigators describe the Uber driver as an Asian male, possibly in his thirties. He is approximately five-foot-six with short black hair and a scar on his face.

Campus police have confirmed the man was driving a white Tesla with Virginia plates.

LUPD is encouraging all students to call 434-592-3911, or 911 if they are in immediate danger.

The college says criminal incidents can be reported to Liberty University Campus Security Authorities who are trained and complete mandatory reports under the Clery Act when victims decide not to go to law enforcement.

For information on support resources, services, and programs at Liberty University please see the Office of Equity and Compliance’s website found here or the Liberty University’s Office of Security and Public Safety found here.