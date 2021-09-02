Liberty University issues campus-wide quarantine after hundreds of active COVID-19 cases reported

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Even though Liberty University implemented a temporary campus-wide quarantine on Monday, the total number of active coronavirus cases and quarantines among students and staff has more than tripled over the last week, reaching nearly 500 active cases and more than 1,500 quarantine requests.

The university’s coronavirus dashboard update from Wednesday, Sept. 1 says there are 488 active coronavirus cases reported within the previous 10 days where the quarantine period has not ended. Of those active cases, 430 are students while 58 are faculty and staff.

This is a significant jump from the 159 active cases reported by the university on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, during the last week of August, the dashboard reported a total of 455 new positive virus cases among students and employees:

Wednesday, Aug. 25: 39 new student cases and three new faculty/staff cases

Thursday, Aug. 26: 44 new student cases and seven new faculty/staff cases

Friday, Aug. 27: 65 new student cases and five new faculty/staff cases

Saturday, Aug. 28: 29 new student cases and seven new faculty/staff cases

Sunday, Aug. 29: 56 new student cases and 10 new faculty/staff cases

Monday, Aug. 30: 109 new student cases and nine new faculty/staff cases

Tuesday, Aug. 31: 67 new student cases and five new faculty/staff cases



In addition, school officials say that 1,056 on-campus students are in quarantine while 327 commuters and 154 employees have been instructed to quarantine as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.

This news comes after Liberty University decided to implement a temporary mitigation period from Monday, Aug. 30 until Friday, Sept. 10, which includes switching to online learning and suspending large indoor gatherings.

During the temporary mitigation period, school officials say they are also allowing employees who have worked remotely to return to remote work; adjusting meal service options, such as offering more outdoor seating and takeout; increasing the capacity for quarantine of positive and symptomatic residential students; and bringing back mitigation measures for non-classroom learning environments, such as labs and flight training.

However, outdoor events — including the football game against Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 4 — will still go on as scheduled. Meanwhile, the university’s Williams Stadium will also be used to host Convocations and Campus Community worship services, which have been moved temporarily from the indoor Vines Center.

The same day the campus-wide quarantine went into effect, a Liberty University spokesperson confirmed to WFXR News that the university’s quarantine annex has already reached maximum capacity.

The university continues to encourage — but not require — face coverings, physical distancing, washing your hands often, covering your coughs and sneezes, and monitoring your health on a daily basis.

For more information on Liberty University’s coronavirus response for the fall semester, follow this link.