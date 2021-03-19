Liberty University announces in-person graduation ceremonies as Gov. Northam lifts restrictions

FILE-This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo shows s sign that marks an entrance to Liberty University as students were welcomed back to the campus during the coronavirus outbreak in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has profited from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online last month, a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — As Governor Ralph Northam lifts certain COVID-19 restrictions, Liberty University officials have decided to hold in-person graduation ceremonies on campus.

The individual ceremonies will be held at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15. These ceremonies will also be available online for those who are unable to attend in person.

The main Commencement 2021 Ceremony on May 15 will remain virtual.

“This is great news. The governor has lifted the mandate, and we are now allowed to hold in-person ceremonies to honor these graduates and help them celebrate this milestone together with their families. We don’t know at this time what that will look like in terms of numbers of guests, but I know our teams are working hard to accommodate as many as possible while responsibly abiding by all state and local guidelines. These graduates deserve a special day to mark their accomplishments, and we are looking forward to giving them a proper send-off as they become part of our Liberty alumni family and advance our mission as Champions for Christ.” Jerry Prevo, President of Liberty University

The university will monitor any changes to guidelines and restrictions. Graduates will be notified of any updates by email and on Liberty.edu/Commencement.